159194
157671
Entertainment  

Madonna video's greatest

WENN - | Story: 309177

Madonna has topped a new poll to find the greatest video artist of all time.

The Vogue hitmaker has beaten Michael Jackson and Beyonce to the number one spot in the new Billboard countdown, compiled by editors and experts.

"Ascending to era-defining supremacy shortly after MTV itself, Madonna's high-concept videos, which channeled old Hollywood while paving a provocative visual path into the future, were an integral part of her ever-changing image and the meticulous control she exercised around it," a Billboard spokesman writes.

Jackson comes in second, ahead of Beyonce. Janet Jackson and Missy Elliott also make the top five, while Lady Gaga, Duran Duran, Britney Spears, JAY-Z, and Nirvana complete the top 10.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

158310


Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Friday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Kate Winslet can hold her breath for seven minutes thanks to Avatar diving training
Showbiz
Kate Winslet has a new skill to add to her resume – she can...
Golf Memes
Galleries
Golf memes that are all too relatable.


159506
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
160119


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


156109
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada



159505