Madonna video's greatest

Photo: All rights reserved. Madonna

Madonna has topped a new poll to find the greatest video artist of all time.



The Vogue hitmaker has beaten Michael Jackson and Beyonce to the number one spot in the new Billboard countdown, compiled by editors and experts.



"Ascending to era-defining supremacy shortly after MTV itself, Madonna's high-concept videos, which channeled old Hollywood while paving a provocative visual path into the future, were an integral part of her ever-changing image and the meticulous control she exercised around it," a Billboard spokesman writes.



Jackson comes in second, ahead of Beyonce. Janet Jackson and Missy Elliott also make the top five, while Lady Gaga, Duran Duran, Britney Spears, JAY-Z, and Nirvana complete the top 10.