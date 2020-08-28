Madonna has topped a new poll to find the greatest video artist of all time.
The Vogue hitmaker has beaten Michael Jackson and Beyonce to the number one spot in the new Billboard countdown, compiled by editors and experts.
"Ascending to era-defining supremacy shortly after MTV itself, Madonna's high-concept videos, which channeled old Hollywood while paving a provocative visual path into the future, were an integral part of her ever-changing image and the meticulous control she exercised around it," a Billboard spokesman writes.
Jackson comes in second, ahead of Beyonce. Janet Jackson and Missy Elliott also make the top five, while Lady Gaga, Duran Duran, Britney Spears, JAY-Z, and Nirvana complete the top 10.
Entertainment
Madonna video's greatest
Photo: All rights reserved.
Madonna
Madonna has topped a new poll to find the greatest video artist of all time.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- Art in the Park on the webKamloops - 8:31 am
- Trump hotel to closeVancouver - 8:28 am
- Cook statue vandalizedVictoria - 7:48 am
- Wear mask or face banBusiness - 7:05 am
- Economy posts record dropCanada - 7:02 am
Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]
© 2020 Castanet.net