159194
160251
Entertainment  

Real life mimics movie

WENN - | Story: 309175

Kate Winslet's role as an epidemiologist in 2011 drama Contagion prepared her for the horrors of the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress reveals being part of Steven Soderbergh's star-studded movie, about a deadly disease that spreads from China to the U.S. and kills millions, made her hyper-aware of the necessary safety measures early on.

"People thought I was crazy because I had been walking around wearing a mask for weeks, going into the grocery store and wiping everything down with isopropyl alcohol and wearing gloves," she tells the The Hollywood Reporter. "Then all of a sudden, March 13 came around, and people were like, 'F**k, where do I get one of those masks?'"

The star, who appeared alongside Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Laurence Fishburne in the film, saved herself and her family from the virus, but several friends fell ill.

"One was in L.A. and was very lucky to get on a trial using convalescent plasma and did really, really well in the space of, like, 72 hours after the treatment," she added. "And a dialect coach who lives in London has had it, was in hospital for 11 weeks, is out, and has had every lung test, blood test, blood pressure test, and is clear of everything but just cannot get better - is breathless, lethargic, still feels very unwell."

In March, Winslet joined co-stars Damon, Fishburne, and Jennifer Ehle for a Public Service Announcement on the safety measures needed to protect people against the virus.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

158310


Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Friday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Kate Winslet can hold her breath for seven minutes thanks to Avatar diving training
Showbiz
Kate Winslet has a new skill to add to her resume – she can...
Golf Memes
Galleries
Golf memes that are all too relatable.


157072
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
159193


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


158284
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
159169



159504
160425