Dua fans can be in video

Dua Lipa is looking for fans to appear in her upcoming music video for new single Levitating.
The New Rules hitmaker has taken to TikTok to launch the #DuaVideo challenge, requesting fans submit clips showing off their creative skills in either make-up, animation, or dance, for a change to appear in the visual.
Bosses at Dua's label, Warner Music Group, are running the contest alongside officials the video sharing site to create the track's official music video as social distancing regulations continue to impact creative shoots amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Fans should submit their videos to the platform using the hashtag #DuaVideo to be considered for inclusion.
Levitating is the fifth single to be lifted from Dua's hit 2020 album Future Nostalgia. A remix featuring Madonna and Missy Elliott has been released as the lead track from remix album Club Future Nostalgia.
