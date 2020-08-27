Joe Exotic seeks pardon

161795
Tiger King star Joe Exotic's legal team will formally deliver a request for a pardon to U.S. President Donald Trump early next month, according to his husband, Dillon Passage.

The incarcerated former zookeeper, who found fame on Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence after being convicted of plotting a murder-for-hire against rival big cat lover Carole Baskin, among other charges.

He has since gone public with pleas to Trump for a pardon - claiming he has been wrongly jailed - and his spouse now says his legal team is ready to present his case to the President.

"So the pardon, Joe's legal team are sending out the requests for it next week or the week after," Dillon said on U.K. TV show Good Morning Britain on Wednesday. "They are driving a car all the way to (Washington) D.C. to deliver it in person."

Claiming his husband had been tricked into the murder-for-hire plot, Dillon added: "We all know the situation, the people who are actually in Joe's life. We know he was confronted with this plot to take out Carole. He was put in this position where he was already in a really depressed mental state and that was kind of taken advantage of by someone he thought he could trust.

"There is loads of evidence that proves it, that was not used in the court case, that was thrown out by the judge. There was another agenda by multiple little corporations in the animal world working against Joe... a lot of people were trying to keep him out of the business and a lot of it is going to come to light during this pardon. And if not the pardon, if it's rejected, the appeals process is really going to show the world exactly the situation that has happened."

Joe's old zoo has since fallen into the hands of Carole due to trademark judgments against him incurred during their bitter dispute, which was at the center of the Tiger King series.

