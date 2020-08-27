Katy Perry is a new mom.
The pop star and her fiance, actor Orlando Bloom, announced the arrival of their little girl, Daisy Dove, with a statement via the charity Unicef, for which they are both goodwill ambassadors.
Alongside a black and white picture of their hands holding the newborn's, Katy and Orlando said: "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter."
The couple has set up a donation page to mark Daisy's birth, with money given by fans benefiting new mothers and their children.
"We know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was," the pair continued. "Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes.
"Since Covid-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.
"By supporting Unicef, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your (heart) can bloom with generosity."
Daisy is Katy's first biological child, but Orlando is also dad to nine-year-old son Flynn from his marriage to model Miranda Kerr.
The birth news comes a day before the release of Perry's new album, Smile, which drops on Friday.
Katy Perry gives birth
Katy Perry is a new mom.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- Motorcyclist dies in crashKelowna - 9:28 am
- COVID-19: latest numbersCanada - 9:20 am
- Comical vandals on cameraVernon - 9:19 am
- Stolen vehicle recoveredKelowna - 9:03 am
- Film series lineup releasedKamloops - 9:00 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]