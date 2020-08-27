159194
Katy Perry gives birth

Katy Perry is a new mom.

The pop star and her fiance, actor Orlando Bloom, announced the arrival of their little girl, Daisy Dove, with a statement via the charity Unicef, for which they are both goodwill ambassadors.

Alongside a black and white picture of their hands holding the newborn's, Katy and Orlando said: "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter."

The couple has set up a donation page to mark Daisy's birth, with money given by fans benefiting new mothers and their children.

"We know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was," the pair continued. "Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes.

"Since Covid-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.

"By supporting Unicef, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your (heart) can bloom with generosity."

Daisy is Katy's first biological child, but Orlando is also dad to nine-year-old son Flynn from his marriage to model Miranda Kerr.

The birth news comes a day before the release of Perry's new album, Smile, which drops on Friday.

