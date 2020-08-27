161795
Entertainment  

Chris in Mad Max prequel?

WENN - | Story: 309076

Chris Hemsworth is reportedly in talks to appear in the upcoming Mad Max prequel.

Bosses at Warner Bros. are keen to cast the Thor star in the role of a character called Dementus in the project, according to website The Illuminerdi.

The Witch actress Anya Taylor-Joy is also in negotiations to take on the role Charlize Theron played in 2015's Fury Road in Mad Max: Furiosa.

The film, which takes place ahead of the events of Fury Road, is set to be directed by Mad Max stalwart George Miller, who also directed the original Mad Max trilogy, starring Mel Gibson as the road warrior.

Tom Hardy took on the role in the last film.

