Entertainment  

Banderas beats COVID-19

Antonio Banderas has fully recovered after contracting COVID-19.

The Spanish actor, who lives in Surrey, England, marked his 60th birthday earlier this month by telling fans he had caught the coronavirus - but revealed he had been cured in a tweet on Tuesday.

Posting a picture of himself kicking representations of the potentially deadly pathogen, he wrote: "After 21 days of disciplinary confinement I can say now that today I overcame the COVID-19 infection.

"I am cured. My thoughts go to those who weren't as fortunate as me, and to those who suffered more than I did. I also wish strength to the ones who are in the middle of the fight."

In his statement announcing his positive test, The Mask of Zorro actor, who is dating Dutch banker Nicole Kimpel, 38, revealed he was having to forego birthday celebrations in order to quarantine.

"I want to make it public that today, Aug. 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday in quarantine, having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus," the star tweeted in Spanish.

"I would like to add that I feel relatively good, just a little more tired than usual, and am confident that I will recover as soon as possible following medical instructions that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious period that I am suffering, and that is affecting so many people around the planet.

"I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my 60 years, to which I arrive full of enthusiasm. A big hug to everyone."

