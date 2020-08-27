159851
159172
Entertainment  

J.Lo introduces 'nibling'

WENN - | Story: 309074

Jennifer Lopez has introduced fans to a transgender relative by promoting a new film chronicling the youngster's 'coming out' journey.

The On The Floor hitmaker has shared a preview of Draw With Me via Instagram, and in a video introduction, she revealed the short film is a "family affair," as Brendon Scholl is her sister Leslie's child.

J.Lo explained the project is "important and timely in its story and message," and in the accompanying caption, she described Brendon as her "nibling" - a gender-neutral term used in place of niece or nephew.

"Draw With Me is a short film about accepting change and challenges with love knowing when we do everything is possible," she wrote.

"Please enjoy the first 5 minutes of this incredible story. Stay tuned for the full documentary at film festivals worldwide and coming soon on VOD (video on demand)."

An official release date for Draw With Me has yet to be announced.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

158310


Puppy goes crazy with pup cup

Must Watch
Absolutely no sharing here!
Little boy’s golf swing ends in hilarious epic fail
Must Watch
Don’t blink, you might miss it.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Thursday morning Dose.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


159193
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
159193


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


159504
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161714



160425