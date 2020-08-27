J.Lo introduces 'nibling'

Photo: All rights reserved. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez has introduced fans to a transgender relative by promoting a new film chronicling the youngster's 'coming out' journey.



The On The Floor hitmaker has shared a preview of Draw With Me via Instagram, and in a video introduction, she revealed the short film is a "family affair," as Brendon Scholl is her sister Leslie's child.



J.Lo explained the project is "important and timely in its story and message," and in the accompanying caption, she described Brendon as her "nibling" - a gender-neutral term used in place of niece or nephew.



"Draw With Me is a short film about accepting change and challenges with love knowing when we do everything is possible," she wrote.



"Please enjoy the first 5 minutes of this incredible story. Stay tuned for the full documentary at film festivals worldwide and coming soon on VOD (video on demand)."



An official release date for Draw With Me has yet to be announced.