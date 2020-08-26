159194
Spielberg's father dies

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg is mourning his father Arnold, after the former electrical engineer died aged 103.

Arnold, a World War II veteran, passed away on Tuesday of natural causes, Steven Spielberg's production company Amblin announced that evening.

"After more than a century of contributions and commitment to his family, friends, and career, Arnold Meyer Spielberg, father of Steven, Anne, Sue and Nancy Spielberg, passed away of natural causes on Aug. 25, 2020," officials wrote on Twitter, alongside a gallery of snaps of Arnold and his family.

"Our deepest condolences to the Spielberg family."

A celebration of life will be held at a later date, tentatively set for Fall, 2021 and aligned with the Jewish tradition of unveiling the headstone, amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Arnold is survived by his children - Raiders of the Lost Ark director Steven, screenwriter Anne Spielberg, marketing executive Sue Spielberg and producer Nancy Spielberg - along with four stepchildren, 11 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

