Henry Winkler and John Travolta have topped a new countdown to find the coolest characters ever to hit the small screen.
Winkler's Happy Days rocker The Fonz and Travolta's Vinnie Barbarino from Welcome Back Kotter are one and two on the new Gold Derby list.
Picking 'Fonzie' as their number one, editors at the site write: "He defines cool. A snap of his fingers beckons a bevy of beauties to his side, and his magical fist makes any machine come to life. With his black leather jacket and motorcycle, The Fonz brings respect and admiration... and if you don't agree that he's the number one choice, well, then, you can just sit on it!"
Also making the top five are Ted Danson's Sam Malone from Cheers, Miami Vice's Sonny Crockett and Rico Tubbs, played by Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas, and the late Luke Perry's Dylan McKay from Beverly Hills, 90210.
Fonz tops cool countdown
