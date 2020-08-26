Former Home Improvement star Tim Allen is set to front a new building competition series for the History network.
The Toy Story actor, who played Tim Taylor, the host of the home help series Tool Time on the hit sitcom, will also be joined by his former co-star Richard Karn for Assembly Required.
"We're living in a throwaway society," Allen said in a statement. "We buy, break, replace... rinse and repeat. Whatever happened to repair and rebuild?
"There are some people who unfriend, unfollow and dispose of anything that offends, annoys or breaks so I've created a show to remind people of the satisfaction and pride that comes from rebuilding something on their own. And who better to join me than my buddy from the old Tool Time days - Richard Karn."
The 10-part series will feature builders from across America competing to restore everyday household items.
Assembly Required is set to premiere in 2021.
Tim the Tool Man's back
Former Home Improvement star Tim Allen is set to front a new building competition series for the History network.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- Kelowna's most wantedCrime Stoppers - 10:00 am
- 80 year old mauled by dogRichmond - 9:55 am
- Expect delays for road workVernon - 9:55 am
- Silent killer warningBC - 9:54 am
- Family vacay 'stolen'Richmond - 9:49 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]