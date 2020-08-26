Tim the Tool Man's back

Photo: All rights reserved. Tim Allen

Former Home Improvement star Tim Allen is set to front a new building competition series for the History network.



The Toy Story actor, who played Tim Taylor, the host of the home help series Tool Time on the hit sitcom, will also be joined by his former co-star Richard Karn for Assembly Required.



"We're living in a throwaway society," Allen said in a statement. "We buy, break, replace... rinse and repeat. Whatever happened to repair and rebuild?



"There are some people who unfriend, unfollow and dispose of anything that offends, annoys or breaks so I've created a show to remind people of the satisfaction and pride that comes from rebuilding something on their own. And who better to join me than my buddy from the old Tool Time days - Richard Karn."



The 10-part series will feature builders from across America competing to restore everyday household items.



Assembly Required is set to premiere in 2021.