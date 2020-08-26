159194
Kanye sued by tech firm

The bosses of a hi-tech company are suing Kanye West, accusing the rapper of stiffing them over a deal.

MyChannel, Inc. executives claim they helped the rap star maximise revenues for his Sunday Service and Yeezy merchandise, but he didn't follow through on a promise to invest in their business.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Kanye had company officials working around the clock for six months, while bosses invested heavily in the project, even moving headquarters to Calabasas, California and Chicago, Illinois to please Kanye and make the partnership work.

But the rapper then cut ties with MyChannel, Inc. and made it clear his alleged investment promises were not in his future.

The company's lawyers now allege Kanye's promises of a partnership were just an effort to steal confidential technology to boost his Sunday Service brand.

MyChannel bosses are seeking more than $20 million in damages.

