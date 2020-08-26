Inviting royals for dinner

Photo: All rights reserved. Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie is planning on inviting Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to her Los Angeles home for dinner.



The Australian actress tells New! magazine she has previously met the Duke at social gatherings and would be keen to have him and his wife visit her home



"We haven't (had dinner), but I would, for sure," says The Suicide Squad star. "Whenever I met Harry in London at parties, he was always a lot of fun, so it would be great to have them both over."



Although she admits she's "not really" met Meghan before, she adds: "But obviously I know Harry and I kind of feel like we can relate to them and their move, so it would be cool to hang out and have dinner."



The Oscar-nominated actress went on to discuss what advice she would give the couple, after the pair stepped down from their roles as senior U.K. royals.



Margot mused: "Give it time, I think. I have moved country twice now and it's not easy, but in time, places become home and L.A. has a lot to offer."



Harry and Meghan are settling into life across the pond with young son Archie, and are reportedly working on several media opportunities, including a TV series "focusing on the empowerment of women and young girls in today's world," per Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper.



Further details of the couple's forthcoming projects have yet to be confirmed.