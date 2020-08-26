159194
156305
Entertainment  

Aging on screen 'not so fun'

WENN - | Story: 308951

Ellen Pompeo isn't a fan of watching herself age on screen as she reflects on her 15 years on medical drama Grey's Anatomy.

The 50-year-old actress, who has played Dr. Meredith Grey on the show since 2005, tells Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast that watching herself age "from 33 to 50 on screen (is) not so fun."

"You really see (the difference) because I'm in the same clothes (playing) the same character," she admits. "So the way I see myself ageing - it's a motherf***er!"

Ellen also discussed how long she thinks she'll remain on the show, quipping: "I do not want to be the grapes dying on the vine. Certainly, to dip out sooner rather than later at this point... (and) leave while the show is still on top is definitely a goal. I'm not trying to stay on the show forever. No way.

"If I get too aggravated and am no longer grateful there, I should not be there."

Showruner Krista Vernoff has confirmed that the new series of Grey's Anatomy will take place during the COVID-19 pandemic, insisting there's, "no way to be a long-running medical show and not do the medical story of our lifetimes."

The show is hoping to resume filming in September.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

158310


Steve Carell’s final The Office scenes were ’emotional torture’

Showbiz
Steve Carell's farewell to U.S. sitcom The Office was "emotional torture" for the actor. The 58-year-old star opened...
Sweet pup hops down stairs
Must Watch
So cute!
Man balances while holding his two kids
Must Watch
AND a drink in hand. Impressive.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Wednesday morning awesomeness.


160860
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
153559


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


156109
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156109



161715