Aging on screen 'not so fun'

Ellen Pompeo isn't a fan of watching herself age on screen as she reflects on her 15 years on medical drama Grey's Anatomy.
The 50-year-old actress, who has played Dr. Meredith Grey on the show since 2005, tells Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast that watching herself age "from 33 to 50 on screen (is) not so fun."
"You really see (the difference) because I'm in the same clothes (playing) the same character," she admits. "So the way I see myself ageing - it's a motherf***er!"
Ellen also discussed how long she thinks she'll remain on the show, quipping: "I do not want to be the grapes dying on the vine. Certainly, to dip out sooner rather than later at this point... (and) leave while the show is still on top is definitely a goal. I'm not trying to stay on the show forever. No way.
"If I get too aggravated and am no longer grateful there, I should not be there."
Showruner Krista Vernoff has confirmed that the new series of Grey's Anatomy will take place during the COVID-19 pandemic, insisting there's, "no way to be a long-running medical show and not do the medical story of our lifetimes."
The show is hoping to resume filming in September.
