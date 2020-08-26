159194
Stranger Things too sexy

Natalia Dyer is calling out members of the media for oversexualizing her younger co-stars on Stranger Things.

The 25 year old, who stars as Nancy Wheeler in the hit sci-fi series, reveals she feels protective of her fellow cast members, many of whom were just kids when they started on the show.

"There are so many layers going on here," she tells The Independent. "I generally feel like, to me, it's oversexualizing them. I feel protective over the younger kids even though they're not kids anymore, they're teens."

She adds, "They're all great people and all having to grow up in very crazy circumstances. As a private person, I just feel like, leave people alone - unless you're talking about their work or what they want to talk about."

Millie Bobby Brown, now 16, has previously shared her feelings about her depiction in the media at such a young age.

"There are moments I get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualisation, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me," she wrote on Instagram in February.

