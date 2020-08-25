The late Kobe Bryant is set to have a Los Angeles street named in his honour.
The street will be near the city's Staples Center where the basketball icon, who died in January, played for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Herb J. Wesson Jr., the president of the L.A. city council, announced the news on Monday, revealing the project is in development.
"Figueroa St. will soon be Kobe Bryant Blvd. between Olympic & MLK (streets)," Wesson wrote on Twitter. "Kobe's legacy is bigger than basketball. Kobe Bryant Blvd will be a reminder to everyone, young and old who drive down it, there is no obstacle too big and that with the #Mambamentality , anything is possible."
The news comes a day after what would have been Bryant's 42nd birthday.
The sports legend and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash that left seven others dead.
Kobe to get street name
