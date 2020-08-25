159194
152152
Entertainment  

Kobe to get street name

WENN - | Story: 308854

The late Kobe Bryant is set to have a Los Angeles street named in his honour.

The street will be near the city's Staples Center where the basketball icon, who died in January, played for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Herb J. Wesson Jr., the president of the L.A. city council, announced the news on Monday, revealing the project is in development.

"Figueroa St. will soon be Kobe Bryant Blvd. between Olympic & MLK (streets)," Wesson wrote on Twitter. "Kobe's legacy is bigger than basketball. Kobe Bryant Blvd will be a reminder to everyone, young and old who drive down it, there is no obstacle too big and that with the #Mambamentality , anything is possible."

The news comes a day after what would have been Bryant's 42nd birthday.

The sports legend and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash that left seven others dead.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

160141


Caught red handed

Must Watch
Little girl gets caught red handed grabbing a drink from the refridgerator.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Daily morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Jennifer Lopez readies beauty line launch
Showbiz
Jennifer Lopez is poised to boost the celebrity makeup industry...


161384
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
157942


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


156109
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161098



161715