Entertainment  

Kevin Hart beat virus

Kevin Hart tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year.

The Jumanji: The Next Level star spoke about his diagnosis as he performed at Dave Chappelle's An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair show in Yellow Springs, Ohio, and told guests at the event: "The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn't say anything because he's more famous than I am."

Hanks and wife Rita Wilson announced on Instagram in March that they'd both tested positive for COVID-19, after arriving in Australia to work on the screen star's latest movie.

According to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, comedian Chappelle has spent around $100,000 on rapid testing for attendees of the outdoor shows he's been holding throughout the summer - to ensure the events stay Covid-19 free.

Other performers have included Questlove, Donnell Rawlings, Michelle Wolf and Bill Burr.

