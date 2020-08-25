COVID - 'whip it good'

Photo: All rights reserved.

Post-punks Devo have revamped their famous 'energy dome' hats to help protect fans during the coronavirus lockdown.



The quirky red plant-pot-shaped hats now come with face shields.



The "cool and useful item" is now available as part of the 40th anniversary of the Whip It hitmakers' signature look.



"It (energy dome hat) was designed according to the ancient ziggurat mound proportions used in votive worship," band member Gerard Casale says. "Like the mounds it collects energy and recirculates it. In this case the Dome collects energy that escapes from the crown of the human head and pushes it back into the medulla oblongata for increased mental energy.



"It's very important that you acquire a plastic hard hat liner adjusted to your head size and fix it with duct tape or super glue to the inside of the Dome. This allows the Dome to float just about the cranium and thus do its job. Unfortunately sans hard hat liner the recirculation of energy will not occur!"