Baby changes Katy's voice

Katy Perry's pregnancy weight gain has forced her to change her singing voice by "a couple of keys."

The Teenage Dream singer has been busy promoting her new album Smile which will be released on Friday, and in an interview with the Associated Press, the 35-year-old, who is engaged to actor Orlando Bloom, and close to giving birth to a baby girl, explained being pregnant has had a small effect on her famous vocals.

"It's interesting having 45 extra pounds just kind of like sitting on you; 30 of that is just right here on my lung capacity," she told the publication. "It's not been too challenging, but I've definitely had to change a couple of keys. But I think that's just because of the physical intensity of it."

Reflecting on her comeback album, three years after her album Witness flopped, Katy described it as "a record full of hopefulness and resilience and a little bit of joy and some fun," adding that she has been working very hard to promote it.

"I've been so active. I've been doing the most," the Roar singer insisted. "I go to the opening of every Zoom link. I am a mom on the move. I am promoting. Do not say that I did not work hard! I worked hard for this moment! I worked hard! Created a life; I worked hard! I do my part!"

Elsewhere in the interview Katy discussed her postponed wedding plans.

"We have ideas but anyone that makes plans in 2020 is just a little LOL. There's bigger things going on in the world." she said. "I don't want to say, 'Oh, how sad is it that I had to postpone or cancel or whatever.' It's so many other horrible things going on. What we're hoping for is just a safe, healthy baby. That's the next thing on the calendar that we can look forward to."

