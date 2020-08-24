161795
160087
Entertainment  

Royals pitch TV show

WENN - | Story: 308736

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are reportedly shopping a TV show that takes a "political stance" on racism and feminism.

According to editors at Britain's The Daily Mirror newspaper, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to have pitched the series to producers just months after quitting the Royal Family.

"They have suggested a series focusing on the empowerment of women and young girls in today's world," an insider told the publication.

"It will home in on race issues, something Meghan has always been passionate about. It's got quite a political stance and will also draw on feminism.

"They want the series to continue their vision of empowerment for young people."

It has even been suggested the couple themselves may appear on the program although the source was quick to note that "it's about 'normal' people, not them."

The news comes after Variety reported the British royals, who recently settled in California with their 15-month-old son Archie after stepping away from official duties earlier this year, also want to serve as joint producers on the project.

NBC Universal are reportedly among the media outlets who heard the former royals' pitch.

A meeting is said to have been set up with top executives at the company, including Bonnie Hammer, the chairman of NBCUniversal Content Studios, who knew Meghan from her years as an actor on Suits.

Last year, Harry announced he would be partnering with the couple's close friend Oprah Winfrey for an Apple TV+ series about mental health.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

158310


Baby laughing while her dad tries to make her say ‘daddy’

Must Watch
Baby daughter laughing and having fun while her dad tries her to pronounce ‘daddy’ in Dutch (papa).
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
The week always ends up better when you start it with the Dose.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Kendrick Lamar narrates Kobe Bryant birthday ad for Nike
Music
Nike bosses have tapped rapper Kendrick Lamar to front a new TV...


160367
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
160860


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161714



159504
160422