Royals pitch TV show

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are reportedly shopping a TV show that takes a "political stance" on racism and feminism.



According to editors at Britain's The Daily Mirror newspaper, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to have pitched the series to producers just months after quitting the Royal Family.



"They have suggested a series focusing on the empowerment of women and young girls in today's world," an insider told the publication.



"It will home in on race issues, something Meghan has always been passionate about. It's got quite a political stance and will also draw on feminism.



"They want the series to continue their vision of empowerment for young people."



It has even been suggested the couple themselves may appear on the program although the source was quick to note that "it's about 'normal' people, not them."



The news comes after Variety reported the British royals, who recently settled in California with their 15-month-old son Archie after stepping away from official duties earlier this year, also want to serve as joint producers on the project.



NBC Universal are reportedly among the media outlets who heard the former royals' pitch.



A meeting is said to have been set up with top executives at the company, including Bonnie Hammer, the chairman of NBCUniversal Content Studios, who knew Meghan from her years as an actor on Suits.



Last year, Harry announced he would be partnering with the couple's close friend Oprah Winfrey for an Apple TV+ series about mental health.