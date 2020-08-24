Ellen to address fans

161795
Ellen DeGeneres will address the scandal surrounding the allegedly "toxic" workplace environment at her daily TV show in a talk to fans.

The U.S. presenter has been under fire since allegations about her treatment of employees were first made in a Buzzfeed expose earlier this summer.

She issued an apology and two producers were let go from the program following an investigation ordered by executives at WarnerMedia.

Ellen has been keeping something of a low profile since then, but faced questions about her handling of the controversy as she left a restaurant in Southern California with a female friend over the weekend.

As waiting cameramen bombarded her with questions, Ellen replied with a simple, "I will be talking to my fans," before declining to go into further details.

Her comment came after it was revealed Australia's Channel Nine, which broadcasted The Ellen DeGeneres Show in the country, would be halting the airing of the program.

"We are resting Ellen repeats on Nine and have replaced with Desperate Housewives," a Channel Nine spokesperson told the Daily Mail Online.

Repeats will continue to air on multichannel 9Gem, and the outlet added that discussions are underway between Channel Nine and Warner Bros about the potential airing of the next season of the show, which is currently scheduled to premiere next month.

