Uproar over Kanye sneakers

Kanye West has upset Muslims after naming his new Yeezy Boost sneakers after the faith's archangels of music and death.

The rapper has been accused of "disrespecting Islam" by unveiling his new line - the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Israfil and Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Asriel.

"Very disrespectful," one Twitter user wrote. "Adidas is disrespecting Islam. Israfil is one of the four angels in Islam. Shame on @adidasoriginals and @kanyewest," while another added: "Dear @Adidas I am gonna STOP buying and using your products if those Kanye West's newest shoes' names aren't changed because it IT DOES NOT RESPECT Islam."

Another critic accused West and Adidas of "making mockery of Islam."

A petition has been launched calling for Adidas bosses to change the name of the shoes.

"Until further notice, we request all Muslims to boycott adidas products, cease all sale of adidas products by any Muslim owned third party retail shops until adidas ceases the production of this commodity," the petition reads.

The sneaker launch comes amid the rap star's unlikely run for the White House - Kanye plans to challenge current U.S. leader Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden for America's top office in November.

Baby laughing while her dad tries to make her say 'daddy'

Baby daughter laughing and having fun while her dad tries her to pronounce 'daddy' in Dutch (papa).
Kendrick Lamar narrates Kobe Bryant birthday ad for Nike
Nike bosses have tapped rapper Kendrick Lamar to front a new TV...


