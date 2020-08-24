BTS break YouTube record

BTS have shattered YouTube records with their latest video, which has become the first promo viewed over 100 million times in 24 hours.
The South Korean boy band released their latest single Dynamite and its accompanying video on Friday, and the group's army of supporters flooded YouTube to check it out.
"We can confirm that BTS Dynamite Official MV set a new all-time 24hr record, surpassing 100 million views with 101.1M views in the first 24 hours," a YouTube spokesperson confirms.
"We can confirm that BTS Dynamite Official MV set a new all-time record for the biggest music video Premiere with over 3M peak concurrent (views)."
The track is the group's first-ever all-English single.
