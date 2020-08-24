160553
King mourns son, daughter

Two of Larry King's children have died within weeks of one another

According to People, King's son Andy died suddenly a week ago, and his daughter Chaia died of lung cancer just days later - on Thursday, according to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six. She was 51 and her brother Andy was 65.

Andy's cause of death is not immediately clear and King has not yet spoken out about the report. He didn't immediately respond to People's request for comment.

King shared Chaia with ex-wife Alene Akins. He adopted Andy, Akins' son from a previous relationship, after the two got married.

The broadcaster is also father to son Larry King, Jr. with ex-wife Annette Kaye, and sons Cannon and Chance King with ex-wife Shawn King.

The sad news comes after King himself suffered a near-fatal stroke earlier this year. Three months later, he also filed for divorce from Shawn after 22 years together.

161715