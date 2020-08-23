Yoakam a new dad at 63

Country music singer Dwight Yoakam has welcomed his first child with his new bride Emily Joyce.
The 63-year-old and his wife of three months had a baby boy and named him Dalton Loren last Sunday, he announced on Instagram.
"Like the lyric from the song Waterfall that Dwight wrote for Emily on his 3 Pears album says, babies get born even in a pandemic lockdown," the post read.
"With great joy and happiness Dwight & Emily announce the birth this past Sunday of their new baby boy."
The confirmation came alongside two images of Emily and Dwight "headed for the hospital."
The couple wed in a private, socially distanced ceremony in May, amid the COVID-19 crisis.
