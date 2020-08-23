159194
158435
Entertainment  

Yoakam a new dad at 63

WENN - | Story: 308693

Country music singer Dwight Yoakam has welcomed his first child with his new bride Emily Joyce.

The 63-year-old and his wife of three months had a baby boy and named him Dalton Loren last Sunday, he announced on Instagram.

"Like the lyric from the song Waterfall that Dwight wrote for Emily on his 3 Pears album says, babies get born even in a pandemic lockdown," the post read.

"With great joy and happiness Dwight & Emily announce the birth this past Sunday of their new baby boy."

The confirmation came alongside two images of Emily and Dwight "headed for the hospital."

The couple wed in a private, socially distanced ceremony in May, amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

158310


Adorable litter of pugs follows baby around house

Must Watch
Pugs and a baby together are the cutest.
Love is in the air
Must Watch
Just a boy and his pet bird.
Sunday Dose
Daily Dose
Sunday Dose coming in hot.  
Sunday Dose (2)
Daily Dose


153308
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
153558


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
159169



159504
160422