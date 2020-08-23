Rick Springfield has joined rockers Coheed & Cambria to revisit his biggest hit, Jessie's Girl, and find out what became of his crush.
Springfield enjoyed worldwide success with his 1981 hit about an unobtainable girlfriend and now, almost 40 years later, he is part of Claudio Sanchez and his band's sequel tune, Jessie's Girl 2, which imagines the hellraiser the mystery woman became.
The veteran rocker not only appears on the new track, he plays a bartender in the accompanying video, watching as the crazy girl he once dreamed of dating steals money, keys, and cell phones from himself and his bar patrons, and sets a pool table ablaze after her boyfriend loses a game.
The video for Jessie's Girl 2 is now available on YouTube.
Entertainment
Rick's Jessie's Girl sequel
Photo: All rights reserved.
Rick Springfield
Rick Springfield has joined rockers Coheed & Cambria to revisit his biggest hit, Jessie's Girl, and find out what became of his crush.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- Grocery store workers strikeNewfoundland - 8:11 am
- Crash victim rememberedVernon - 7:35 am
- Tory leader revealed tonightOttawa - 7:07 am
- $1-million winner in BCLotto 649 - 7:04 am
- COVID-19: latest numbersCanada - 6:58 am
Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]
© 2020 Castanet.net