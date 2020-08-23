Affleck back as Batman

Photo: All rights reserved. Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck is suiting up as Batman again for the upcoming The Flash movie.



The Argo star was slated to play Bruce Wayne and his crime-fighting alter ego in The Batman, but he stepped down as the film's star and director in early 2019 after playing the role, alongside The Flash's Ezra Miller in Justice League.



But now it appears he will return as the Caped Crusader, alongside another former Batman - Michael Keaton, in what The Flash director Andy Muschietti is calling a "substantial" role, according to Deadline.



Keaton portrayed Batman in Tim Burton's Batman and Batman Returns in 1989 and 1992, respectively.



The big casting news breaks two days before the virtual 24-hour DC Fandome event online, which included panels for the new Flash movie, as well as Wonder Woman 1984, Aquaman, Shazam!, The Batman, Black Adam, and Suicide Squad.



Affleck appeared to hint at his role in The Flash when he stepped out wearing a T-shirt bearing the character's famous logo on Wednesday.