Ellen smooths the waters

Ellen DeGeneres Show bosses have reportedly introduced new perks for staffers following accusations of workplace toxicity.

The U.S. TV presenter has been under fire since allegations about her treatment of employees were first made in a Buzzfeed expose earlier this summer.

DeGeneres has issued an apology and addressed staff in a Zoom town hall meeting on Monday, and executives at WarnerMedia, the company behind The Ellen DeGeneres Show, let two producers go from the program following an investigation.

A source told Variety that during the virtual meeting, senior producers Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner told staff they will receive five additional paid days off to use at their discretion, birthdays off, and paid time for doctors appointments and family matters.

DeGeneres also apologized to employees for the reports and alleged on-set toxicity that occurred "on her watch," another insider said.

A source also told Us Weekly the meeting "really boosted morale" and denied a report that she had told some employees not to look her in the eye on set, saying staff shouldn't "be afraid to address her and say hi". However, she reportedly apologized for having "good and bad days."

