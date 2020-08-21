Swift pays student's tuition

Taylor Swift is helping a teenager in the U.K. achieve her university dreams by donating more than $30,000 to cover her tuition fees.
Vitoria Mario, who had moved to London from Portugal as a young teen, had set up a GoFundMe page to solicit donations after learning she wasn't eligible for a student loan or grant to help pay for her mathematics course at the University of Warwick.
She described herself as "a young Black 18 year old with a dream" who had found herself "in a position of uncertainty" as she explained why she was trying to raise around $53,000.
"Sadly, my father has passed away, and my mother remains in Portugal," she continued on the campaign page. "Moving away from her was a challenge but it was a sacrifice worth being made, in my family's eyes. 'If you can get a university education in the UK, you will be set apart for life.'"
Mario had only managed to raise less than a third of her donation goal by Thursday when Swift, who is known for her charitable fan endeavours, suddenly stepped up and opened her chequebook.
"Vitoria, I came across your story online and am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turning your dreams into reality," the ME! hitmaker wrote.
"I want to gift you the rest of your goal amount. Good luck with everything you do! Love, Taylor."
Mario has yet to comment on the singer's generosity, but a friend shared the news via Twitter, writing, "So @taylorswift13 donated £23K to my friend who needed funding for university and she's met her target?! THANKYOU JESUSSSSSS!!!!! GOD IS SO GOOD!!!!!!"
