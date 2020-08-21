Alba forced home by fire

Photo: All rights reserved.

Jessica Alba's family road trip came to a "traumatic" premature end as their planned destination was engulfed by flames.



After 10 days on the road with her three children and husband Cash Warren, the star took to Instagram to reveal the family had been forced to head home.



While attempting to capture the fires by panning her phone to the car windows, the L.A.'s Finest star said: "Family road trip is coming to a traumatic end... But, it's been a good trip."



Warren, who wed the actress in 2008, agreed and said their getaway was "so much fun."



"We've been on the road since Aug 8th -and we are ending it 1 day early," she captioned a series of snaps on her social media. "We have had quite the adventure."



One photo sees the star offering a peace sign by her husband, while her two-year-old son Hayes smiles from the backseat of the vehicle. The pair's daughters - Honor, 12, and nine-year-old Haven - also posed for a selfie, as the sun shone through the window behind them.



Although Alba did not tag her location or state where they were headed, over the last 72 hours almost 11,000 lightning strikes were reported statewide, sparking roughly 367 new fires, officials from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection confirmed.