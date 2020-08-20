Tiger King zoo shuttered

Photo: Netflix

Jeff Lowe has lost his licence to run Tiger King star Joe Exotic's old zoo and has shuttered the park with immediate effect.



A representative for the U.S. Department of Agriculture told TMZ Jeff's exhibitor licence for the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park was suspended this week for 21 days as the result of "recent inspections."



Investigators said several of Jeff's animals appeared to be weak and neglected during the routine inspection, according to the outlet. A 16-week-old lion cub was also taken to a vet for urgent care due to being underweight.



Despite insisting he's had "five consecutive perfect inspections", Jeff took to the park's Facebook page to insist authorities had, "folded to the pressures of PETA and continue to make false accusations against me."



As of today, we have decided to close the old zoo effective immediately," he penned. "(Due to) the permanent closure of the Wynnewood Zoo, I'm forfeiting my USDA exhibitors licence.



"Rest assured that all the animals will continue to have excellent care, and consequently will no longer be subject to USDA inspections or PETA spies," he continued, insisting the park will continue to operate as "a private film set for Tiger King related television content for cable and streaming services.



"This was in fact a decision that we made more than a month ago and was the huge news that we spoke about on Facebook a couple weeks ago," Jeff concluded. "So, thanks to all the people who have visited the Wynnewood Zoo over the years! We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts."



Jeff took control of Joe's old animal park after its former owner was incarcerated for 22 years for plotting a murder-for-hire against fellow animal park owner Carole Baskin, among other charges.



Earlier this year, Carole was awarded the zoo following a $1 million trademark judgment against Joe, real name Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, following years of legal spats. In early June, it was reported Lowe had 120 days to vacate the premises and remove all remaining animals from the property.



Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness debuted on Netflix in March and proved a hit with viewers during the Covid-19 lockdown, becoming one of the most-viewed series in the streaming site's history.