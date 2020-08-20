Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have teamed with Cash App to give away $1 million in Twitter's biggest-ever cash prize.
The rap duo, who recently topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 with new single WAP, announced the giveaway on Wednesday, which is exclusively for women.
"To all everyone supporting #WAP we see you!! we're partnering with Twitter and Cash App to celebrate all the powerful women out there by giving away a total of $1 million," Megan said.
Women who tweet #WAPParty along with their $Cashtag will have a chance to receive a portion of the money through Cash App.
The pair have come under fire over the track and its provocative video, featuring an array of famous faces including Normani, Rosalia, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, Mulatto, and Kylie Jenner in a mansion that features butt sculptures, breast fountains, tigers and leopards.
Although some have slammed it as being degrading and for sexualising women, the stars insist the sex-laced song promotes female empowerment.
$1M Cardi B giveaway
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have teamed with Cash App to give away $1 million in Twitter's biggest-ever cash prize.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- Border wall chargesNew York - 7:34 am
- 55 years for bomb attackEngland - 7:31 am
- Border fence goes upAldergrove - 7:22 am
- Child killed by falling treeYarrow - 7:07 am
- Ease up on drug chargesCanada - 6:54 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]