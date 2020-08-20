$1M Cardi B giveaway

159194
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have teamed with Cash App to give away $1 million in Twitter's biggest-ever cash prize.

The rap duo, who recently topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 with new single WAP, announced the giveaway on Wednesday, which is exclusively for women.

"To all everyone supporting #WAP we see you!! we're partnering with Twitter and Cash App to celebrate all the powerful women out there by giving away a total of $1 million," Megan said.

Women who tweet #WAPParty along with their $Cashtag will have a chance to receive a portion of the money through Cash App.

The pair have come under fire over the track and its provocative video, featuring an array of famous faces including Normani, Rosalia, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, Mulatto, and Kylie Jenner in a mansion that features butt sculptures, breast fountains, tigers and leopards.

Although some have slammed it as being degrading and for sexualising women, the stars insist the sex-laced song promotes female empowerment.

159505