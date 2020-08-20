159851
155264
Entertainment  

Sarah teams up with TV dad

WENN - | Story: 308422

Sarah Hyland is reteaming with her Modern Family dad to front a new ABC comedy series.

The actress will star in Yours, Mine & Paul's, which is being developed by Ty Burrell under his recently-launched Desert Whale Productions banner.

Written and co-executive produced by writer, director, and actor Julia Meltzer, Yours, Mine & Paul's centers on a young woman who agrees to help a gay pal become a dad.

But when the friend dies, Hyland's character Lauren finds herself the surrogate for his partner, who she can't stand.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

158310


Doggo loves scritches

Must Watch
This dog is taking it upon himself to get some back scritches and scratches.
3 year old daughter encouraging dad that he’s doing a good job
Must Watch
Good job, dad!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Thursday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


160462
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
159506


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


161090
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161077



160422