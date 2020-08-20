Sarah teams up with TV dad

Photo: All rights reserved. Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland is reteaming with her Modern Family dad to front a new ABC comedy series.



The actress will star in Yours, Mine & Paul's, which is being developed by Ty Burrell under his recently-launched Desert Whale Productions banner.



Written and co-executive produced by writer, director, and actor Julia Meltzer, Yours, Mine & Paul's centers on a young woman who agrees to help a gay pal become a dad.

But when the friend dies, Hyland's character Lauren finds herself the surrogate for his partner, who she can't stand.