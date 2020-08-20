159851
Royals go Hollywood

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are seeking to establish themselves as Hollywood producers by shopping a top secret new project to industry executives.

According to Variety, the British royals, who recently settled in California after stepping away from official duties earlier this year, are currently pitching an idea to various U.S. network chiefs, and although few details about the proposal are known, sources claim the couple wants to serve as joint producers.

The insiders also insist Meghan has no desire to return to the screen as an actress.

One of the meetings Harry and Meghan recently had reportedly involved NBCUniversal executive Bonnie Hammer, who has a history with the Duchess from her time on hit legal drama Suits.

Representatives for the couple and for NBCUniversal have declined to comment on the report, which emerges four months after Meghan returned to her career roots to narrate Disney+ docuseries Elephants.

Prince Harry has already tried his hand as a producer after partnering with media mogul Oprah Winfrey in 2019 to develop an Apple TV+ series about mental health. The program is expected to premiere later this year.

