Post office snubs Cher

Post office bosses in Malibu, California, turned down Cher's offer to help amid cash cuts, because she wasn't qualified to be a volunteer.



The pop superstar felt the need to perform a little community good and offered her services to her local post office, but hiring staff turned her away.



The singer revealed the snub in a tweet on Wednesday, writing: "OK,Called 2 post offices In Malibu. They were polite. I Said 'Hi This Is Cher, & I Would like to know If you ever take Volunteers!?' Lady Said She Didn't Know & Gave Me # (number) Of Supervisor. I Called & Said Hi This is Cher Do U Accept volunteers."



The singer went on to explain the supervisor said no and explained all potential employees need to submit fingerprints ahead of a background check.



Her effort to volunteer comes as U.S. leader Donald Trump attempts to streamline the postal service.