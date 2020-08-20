Post office bosses in Malibu, California, turned down Cher's offer to help amid cash cuts, because she wasn't qualified to be a volunteer.
The pop superstar felt the need to perform a little community good and offered her services to her local post office, but hiring staff turned her away.
The singer revealed the snub in a tweet on Wednesday, writing: "OK,Called 2 post offices In Malibu. They were polite. I Said 'Hi This Is Cher, & I Would like to know If you ever take Volunteers!?' Lady Said She Didn't Know & Gave Me # (number) Of Supervisor. I Called & Said Hi This is Cher Do U Accept volunteers."
The singer went on to explain the supervisor said no and explained all potential employees need to submit fingerprints ahead of a background check.
Her effort to volunteer comes as U.S. leader Donald Trump attempts to streamline the postal service.
Post office snubs Cher
Post office bosses in Malibu, California, turned down Cher's offer to help amid cash cuts, because she wasn't qualified to be a volunteer.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- Border wall chargesNew York - 7:34 am
- 55 years for bomb attackEngland - 7:31 am
- Border fence goes upAldergrove - 7:22 am
- Child killed by falling treeYarrow - 7:07 am
- Ease up on drug chargesCanada - 6:54 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]