159851
158463
Entertainment  

Post office snubs Cher

WENN - | Story: 308420

Post office bosses in Malibu, California, turned down Cher's offer to help amid cash cuts, because she wasn't qualified to be a volunteer.

The pop superstar felt the need to perform a little community good and offered her services to her local post office, but hiring staff turned her away.

The singer revealed the snub in a tweet on Wednesday, writing: "OK,Called 2 post offices In Malibu. They were polite. I Said 'Hi This Is Cher, & I Would like to know If you ever take Volunteers!?' Lady Said She Didn't Know & Gave Me # (number) Of Supervisor. I Called & Said Hi This is Cher Do U Accept volunteers."

The singer went on to explain the supervisor said no and explained all potential employees need to submit fingerprints ahead of a background check.

Her effort to volunteer comes as U.S. leader Donald Trump attempts to streamline the postal service.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

160141


Doggo loves scritches

Must Watch
This dog is taking it upon himself to get some back scritches and scratches.
3 year old daughter encouraging dad that he’s doing a good job
Must Watch
Good job, dad!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Thursday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


160275
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
151716


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161090



159504
160422