Scottish actor Gerard Butler has reportedly parted ways with his girlfriend after a six year on/off romance.
The Angel Has Fallen star was first linked to real estate developer Morgan Brown in 2014. They briefly split in 2016, but were back together months later, before breaking up again in late 2017.
They reconciled once again, and were most recently photographed together in July, but sources tell People.com the on/off couple has since called it quits.
Representatives for Butler have yet to comment on the news.
The love split will come as a blow to the action man as he previously admitted he wanted to cut back on his hectic work schedule so he could settle down and start a family by 2022.
Weeks before his 48th birthday in November, 2017, when he was last single, he told People magazine, "In five years I want to be in a relationship. I'd love to have one or two kids - it's about time."
"It's been hard to get much done," he added about dating while he's working. "I have no personal life."
Gerard splits from girlfriend
Scottish actor Gerard Butler has reportedly parted ways with his girlfriend after a six year on/off romance.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- Border wall chargesNew York - 7:34 am
- 55 years for bomb attackEngland - 7:31 am
- Border fence goes upAldergrove - 7:22 am
- Child killed by falling treeYarrow - 7:07 am
- Ease up on drug chargesCanada - 6:54 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]