Gerard splits from girlfriend

Scottish actor Gerard Butler has reportedly parted ways with his girlfriend after a six year on/off romance.



The Angel Has Fallen star was first linked to real estate developer Morgan Brown in 2014. They briefly split in 2016, but were back together months later, before breaking up again in late 2017.



They reconciled once again, and were most recently photographed together in July, but sources tell People.com the on/off couple has since called it quits.



Representatives for Butler have yet to comment on the news.



The love split will come as a blow to the action man as he previously admitted he wanted to cut back on his hectic work schedule so he could settle down and start a family by 2022.



Weeks before his 48th birthday in November, 2017, when he was last single, he told People magazine, "In five years I want to be in a relationship. I'd love to have one or two kids - it's about time."



"It's been hard to get much done," he added about dating while he's working. "I have no personal life."