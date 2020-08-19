George's ex hammer attack

Photo: All rights reserved. George Michael and Fadi Fawaz

George Michael's former lover Fadi Fawaz has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage in relation to hammer attacks on parked cars in east London.



Fawaz, 47, found George dead in bed at his home in Oxfordshire, England, on Christmas Day 2016 after the star passed away aged 53 due to heart disease and a fatty liver - and has been on a downward spiral since.



Pictures taken by passersby in Bethnal Green in the British capital on Friday evening, and obtained by U.K. newspaper The Sun showed the ex-hairstylist looking disheveled in a shellsuit and flip-flops brandishing the hammer and being handcuffed by officers.



A Metropolitan Police spokesperson later confirmed to WENN that a man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon, as well as class A drugs.



"Police were called to reports of a man damaging cars with a hammer in Chilton Street, E2, at 18.50 hrs on Friday, 14 August," the police official said. "Officers attended. A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing criminal damage, possession of class A drugs and possession of an offensive weapon. He was taken into custody and subsequently released under investigation."



A Mercedes, BMW and a Toyota were allegedly struck with the hammer on Friday evening in Bethnal Green, East London.



Fawaz, who has spent time living on the streets since he was kicked out of Michael's flat last year, was reportedly seen in the area earlier last week looking for accommodation. He has fallen on hard times since being cut out of Michael's will, missing out on a cut of the Careless Whisper singer's $128 million fortune.



Jeweller Kamal Hussain, whose wife's Toyota was allegedly damaged, tells The Sun: "He looked as if he had been living rough and it's hard to believe this was George Michael's ex. I heard all the commotion, then saw him as the police arrived."



Fawaz was also arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage to the Careless Whisper hitmaker's Regent's Park flat while living there last year, shortly before his eviction.