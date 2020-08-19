159194
Kelly Preston died at home

Kelly Preston's death certificate has revealed the 57-year-old actress passed away at home.

The Jerry Maguire star, wife of John Travolta, lost her battle with breast cancer in July, with the news coming as a shock to fans considering she'd opted to keep her two-year health struggle a secret.

And according to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Preston passed away at her family home in Clearwater Florida at 11.46 a.m. on July 12. Her body was then transferred to a nearby funeral home, and she was later cremated at the Brooksville Crematory in Brooksville, Florida.

Following Preston's death, John paid tribute to his late wife via Instagram, adding: "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.

"My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly's love and life will always be remembered."

John, who shares daughter Ella, 20, and nine-year-old son Benjamin with his late wife, added he plans on "taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother."

