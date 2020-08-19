White Wedding singer Billy Idol is mourning the death of his mom.
Joan Broad died on Sunday, and her rocker son has taken to Twitter to honour his mother, posting a photo of her and his late father on their wedding day.
"Sad news my Mom Joan Broad passed away Sunday 16th of August 4:10 UK time... my sister Jane and I were lucky to have such a lovely Mom who was both caring and compassionate," the punk star, real name William Broad, wrote.
"Luckily, during this Covid 19 (pandemic), mom hospiced at home so was surrounded by her family and loved ones as she passed. Here she is with Dad on her wedding day August 29th 1953..."
Entertainment
Billy Idol mourns mom
Billy Idol
