Carole rules out Tiger return

Tiger King star Carole Baskin has denied she demanded $1.2 million to appear in a new run of the hit documentary series - insisting "no amount of money" could convince her to take part.

Cat sanctuary owner Baskin was one of the subjects of the docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, which followed her rival zoo chief Joe Exotic - as he accused her of murdering her missing husband before he was himself convicted of plotting to kill her.

According to British newspaper The Sun, Netflix bosses have secured the rights to a second series, with the incarcerated Exotic on also reportedly on board - but the newspaper claimed Baskin was holding out for a $1.2 million to return.

The animal rights activist has now denied the report, however, telling Metro.co.uk: "No one has asked me to participate in a second round of Tiger King, Murder, Mayhem and Madness and there is no amount of money that would cause me to trust the producers again after their sick betrayal of the animals and me.

"I wasn't paid the first time around, although several people have come forward saying they were paid. That violates the very nature of a documentary along with so many other things that were staged and taken out of context."

Since the series aired on Netflix earlier this year, Baskin has gained control of Exotic's old zoo in Thackerville, Oklahoma after he failed to pay her in trademark and copyright suits, and fraudulently transferred the zoo properties to his mother.

The disgraced zoo impresario, real name Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, is currently serving a 22-year sentence in prison.

