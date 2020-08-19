The Cult return to studio

Rockers The Cult have returned to the Welsh studio where they recorded their first album, Dreamtime, almost 40 years ago to work on a new release.
Group founders Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy are piecing together new music for their first album in four years at the fabled Rockfield Studios and they have recruited Ghost and Royal Blood producer Tom Dalgety to oversee the project.
Guitarist Duffy confirmed he and his bandmates were back at work after the coronavirus lockdown in a new Instagram post, writing: "In the studio with producer @tomdalgety working on the new CULT songs - it's great to be back at the legendary Rockfield Studios where we recorded Dreamtime way back in the day."
Dreamtime was released in 1984 and featured The Cult's break-out hits Go West and Spirit Walker.
The band's new album will be the first under new label Black Hill Records.
