160553
Entertainment  

Stones top money makers

WENN - | Story: 308223

The Rolling Stones have topped Billboard's new Money Makers list of the highest paid musicians in America.

The Start Me Up hitmakers edged out Ariana Grande for the top spot with an estimated $63 million 2019 haul.

Revealing the list on Monday, a Billboard spokesman says, "The rock 'n' roll legends secured the top spot as the top live band of the year in the United States, taking home $65 million for the year. They ranked seventh in royalties from sales, bolstered by the 2019 release of a new compilation, Honk. As one of the few bands on the list this year that owns its masters, the group enjoys a 74 per cent cut of revenue generated by the songs the act recorded from the 1970s forward."

Grande comes in second with $44.3 million, $500,000 more than Elton John in third place.

The Jonas Brothers and Queen wrap up the top five.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

160141


Feisty kitty defends paper plates

Must Watch
This cat really doesn’t want to give up the plates.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Good morning! Start your day with some fun.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Ewan McGregor to narrate natural history series
Showbiz
Ewan McGregor is to get in touch with his inner David...


160860
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
153560


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


161090
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
159504



160422