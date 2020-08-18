Stones top money makers

Photo: All rights reserved. Mick Jagger

The Rolling Stones have topped Billboard's new Money Makers list of the highest paid musicians in America.



The Start Me Up hitmakers edged out Ariana Grande for the top spot with an estimated $63 million 2019 haul.



Revealing the list on Monday, a Billboard spokesman says, "The rock 'n' roll legends secured the top spot as the top live band of the year in the United States, taking home $65 million for the year. They ranked seventh in royalties from sales, bolstered by the 2019 release of a new compilation, Honk. As one of the few bands on the list this year that owns its masters, the group enjoys a 74 per cent cut of revenue generated by the songs the act recorded from the 1970s forward."



Grande comes in second with $44.3 million, $500,000 more than Elton John in third place.



The Jonas Brothers and Queen wrap up the top five.