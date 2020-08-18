Hannah Montana reboot?

Photo: All rights reserved. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is keen to reprise her career-making role of Hannah Montana for a new series of the Disney Channel TV show.



The 27-year-old singer/actress, who released her latest single Midnight Sky on Friday, told radio show Carolina With Greg T In The Morning she still has the wig and is raring to go on a new season.



"You know what honestly, I try to put that wig on all the time," the star, who is newly single following her split from Australian singer Cody Simpson, quipped.



"She's just in storage collecting dust and I'm ready to whip her out. The opportunity will present itself. I definitely would like to resurrect her at some point."



Miley joked that Hannah - the teenage pop star who keeps her identity secret from even her closest friends by using a disguise onstage - was "stuck in 2008" and would need a makeover before she's ready to make her comeback - almost 10 years after the show ended.



"I'd love to do a series again. I think it would be hard for me to get locked into a sound stage for a couple years, but that's sometime in the future and hopefully I'm directing it," the Malibu hitmaker teased.