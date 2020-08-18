160553
158463
Entertainment  

Hannah Montana reboot?

WENN - | Story: 308220

Miley Cyrus is keen to reprise her career-making role of Hannah Montana for a new series of the Disney Channel TV show.

The 27-year-old singer/actress, who released her latest single Midnight Sky on Friday, told radio show Carolina With Greg T In The Morning she still has the wig and is raring to go on a new season.

"You know what honestly, I try to put that wig on all the time," the star, who is newly single following her split from Australian singer Cody Simpson, quipped.

"She's just in storage collecting dust and I'm ready to whip her out. The opportunity will present itself. I definitely would like to resurrect her at some point."

Miley joked that Hannah - the teenage pop star who keeps her identity secret from even her closest friends by using a disguise onstage - was "stuck in 2008" and would need a makeover before she's ready to make her comeback - almost 10 years after the show ended.

"I'd love to do a series again. I think it would be hard for me to get locked into a sound stage for a couple years, but that's sometime in the future and hopefully I'm directing it," the Malibu hitmaker teased.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

160141


Feisty kitty defends paper plates

Must Watch
This cat really doesn’t want to give up the plates.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Good morning! Start your day with some fun.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Ewan McGregor to narrate natural history series
Showbiz
Ewan McGregor is to get in touch with his inner David...


155962
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
159506


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


161090
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161117



159505