Sia's on-air potty break

Photo: Twitter/Sia

Pop star Sia left the hosts of an Australian radio show stunned during an interview on Monday, when she chose to use the toilet during the on-air chat.



The Chandelier singer called into Nova's Ash, Kip & Luttsy with Susie from her home in Los Angeles and left the presenters shaking their heads when they heard a loud flush from her bathroom.



"Hang on, did you just take a p**s?" Nova co-host David 'Luttsy' Lutteral asked, prompting the star to respond, "Yeah, you heard me and I flushed too; I have no shame... Stars are just like us."



One of the presenters then joked, "Why don't you take a s**t and we'll get the whole thing," with Sia laughing, "Unfortunately, I don't need to take a s**t."