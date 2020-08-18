159194
Entertainment  

Sia's on-air potty break

Pop star Sia left the hosts of an Australian radio show stunned during an interview on Monday, when she chose to use the toilet during the on-air chat.

The Chandelier singer called into Nova's Ash, Kip & Luttsy with Susie from her home in Los Angeles and left the presenters shaking their heads when they heard a loud flush from her bathroom.

"Hang on, did you just take a p**s?" Nova co-host David 'Luttsy' Lutteral asked, prompting the star to respond, "Yeah, you heard me and I flushed too; I have no shame... Stars are just like us."

One of the presenters then joked, "Why don't you take a s**t and we'll get the whole thing," with Sia laughing, "Unfortunately, I don't need to take a s**t."

