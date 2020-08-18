Pop star Sia left the hosts of an Australian radio show stunned during an interview on Monday, when she chose to use the toilet during the on-air chat.
The Chandelier singer called into Nova's Ash, Kip & Luttsy with Susie from her home in Los Angeles and left the presenters shaking their heads when they heard a loud flush from her bathroom.
"Hang on, did you just take a p**s?" Nova co-host David 'Luttsy' Lutteral asked, prompting the star to respond, "Yeah, you heard me and I flushed too; I have no shame... Stars are just like us."
One of the presenters then joked, "Why don't you take a s**t and we'll get the whole thing," with Sia laughing, "Unfortunately, I don't need to take a s**t."
Entertainment
Sia's on-air potty break
Photo: Twitter/Sia
Pop star Sia left the hosts of an Australian radio show stunned during an interview on Monday, when she chose to use the toilet during the on-air chat.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- Indecent act on rail trailVernon - 7:53 am
- Body of swimmer foundWest Kelowna - 7:40 am
- Freeland replacing MorneauOttawa - 7:36 am
- Ellen producers firedEntertainment - 7:13 am
- Back-to-school virus jittersSurvey says - 7:08 am
Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]
© 2020 Castanet.net