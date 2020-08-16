Heavy metal stars GWAR are entertaining fans online with a new monthly variety show.
Each episode of Undead From Antarctica will feature the masked rockers revisiting the History of GWAR, while also welcoming special guests.
The first instalment, which debuts on YouTube on Sunday, will include appearances by drummer Brad Roberts, aka Jizmak Da Gusha, and guitarist Brent Purgason, aka Pustulus Maximus, as well as singer Lzzy Hale from Halestrom.
Following the new episode's premiere, fans will be invited to join in for Undead Live!, a special livestream question and answer session with a member of GWAR and a guest host, with the group's rhythm guitarist, Mike Derks, better known as Balsac the Jaws of Death, serving as this week's MC.
GWAR launch variety show
