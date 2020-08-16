161624
158463
Entertainment  

Fonda's widow sues hospital

WENN - | Story: 308076

Peter Fonda's widow is taking the actor's medical officials to court, accusing them of negligence.

The Easy Rider star, the son of Hollywood legend Henry Fonda and the brother of actress Jane Fonda, passed away a year ago on Sunday after suffering respiratory failure due to lung cancer.

Now, in a new lawsuit, Margaret Fonda claims staffmembers at Providence Saint Joseph's Health Center in Santa Monica, California should be held responsible for the 79 year old's death, because they allegedly failed in their duties to properly consult, diagnose, and treat his condition.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, his widow argues doctors did not order proper tests, advise him about undergoing more frequent follow-up tests, or recommend he seek other specialist treatment.

She insists their professional shortcomings ultimately resulted in Fonda's demise.

Margaret, who wed Fonda in 2011, is seeking undisclosed damages.

Representatives for the hospital have yet to comment on the legal action.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

160141


Champagne fails

Galleries
Feeling a little under the weather on this Sunday morning? So are these people.
This baby is mesmerized by his grandpa’s saxophone playing skills
Must Watch
Grandpa Joe Sims has been playing the saxophone for baby Braylon...
Courteney Cox was ’embarrassed’ by ex-husband David Arquette’s wrestling career
Showbiz
Courteney Cox has admitted her ex-husband David Arquette's...
Mom puts grinning filter on her baby
Must Watch
This is nightmare fuel.  


161124
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
156434


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


159504
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160875



159505