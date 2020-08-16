Drake schooled on court

Photo: All rights reserved. Drake

Drake gets a brutal lesson from some of America's top sportsmen in the new video to his collaboration with Lil Durk, Laugh Now Cry Later.



The Canadian rapper dropped the track on Thursday night, with the accompanying video featuring U.S. sports stars Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham, Jr., and Marshawn Lynch.



In the promo, filmed at Nike HQ in Oregon, the rapper and Toronto Raptors basketball fan plays some one-on-one with Brooklyn Nets star Durant, and heads on to the football field with Beckham, Jr. and Lynch.



Predictably, Drake comes off worse in the sporting contests - with Durant blocking his attempts to score a basket before dunking on the rapper later in the video.



The Hotline Bling hitmaker fares better when playing football with Beckham, Jr., as the Cleveland Browns wider receiver allows the musician to take his usual role and instead plays quarterback by throwing balls for his pal to catch.



However, Lynch, famous for his bulldozing forays from the running back position, shows no mercy to the star, harshly tackling him to the ground and telling him, "Get the f**k off the block man, what's wrong with you?"



There's also a nod to basketball legend LeBron James in the video - with Drake sporting an identical white suit to the one the Los Angeles Lakers star infamously wore when he was the first draft pick for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003.



The video appears to have been a hit with fans, as it was viewed more than 2.5 million times on YouTube just a few hours after its release.



Drake also announced the title of his upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy, in a post on Instagram.