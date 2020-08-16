161225
160883
Entertainment  

Drake schooled on court

WENN - | Story: 308074

Drake gets a brutal lesson from some of America's top sportsmen in the new video to his collaboration with Lil Durk, Laugh Now Cry Later.

The Canadian rapper dropped the track on Thursday night, with the accompanying video featuring U.S. sports stars Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham, Jr., and Marshawn Lynch.

In the promo, filmed at Nike HQ in Oregon, the rapper and Toronto Raptors basketball fan plays some one-on-one with Brooklyn Nets star Durant, and heads on to the football field with Beckham, Jr. and Lynch.

Predictably, Drake comes off worse in the sporting contests - with Durant blocking his attempts to score a basket before dunking on the rapper later in the video.

The Hotline Bling hitmaker fares better when playing football with Beckham, Jr., as the Cleveland Browns wider receiver allows the musician to take his usual role and instead plays quarterback by throwing balls for his pal to catch.

However, Lynch, famous for his bulldozing forays from the running back position, shows no mercy to the star, harshly tackling him to the ground and telling him, "Get the f**k off the block man, what's wrong with you?"

There's also a nod to basketball legend LeBron James in the video - with Drake sporting an identical white suit to the one the Los Angeles Lakers star infamously wore when he was the first draft pick for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003.

The video appears to have been a hit with fans, as it was viewed more than 2.5 million times on YouTube just a few hours after its release.

Drake also announced the title of his upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy, in a post on Instagram.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

160141


Champagne fails

Galleries
Feeling a little under the weather on this Sunday morning? So are these people.
This baby is mesmerized by his grandpa’s saxophone playing skills
Must Watch
Grandpa Joe Sims has been playing the saxophone for baby Braylon...
Courteney Cox was ’embarrassed’ by ex-husband David Arquette’s wrestling career
Showbiz
Courteney Cox has admitted her ex-husband David Arquette's...
Mom puts grinning filter on her baby
Must Watch
This is nightmare fuel.  


161228
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
156434


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


156109
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
159504



159505