161624
Entertainment  

Ewan to share royalties

WENN - | Story: 308073

Ewan McGregor has agreed to split his Star Wars prequel royalties with his ex-wife as part of their divorce settlement.

The Scottish actor called it quits with production designer Eve Mavrakis in 2017 after 22 years of marriage, and he began divorce proceedings in January, 2018.

In June, the former couple reached an agreement regarding the separation of property, and now a judge has signed off on the deal, making the divorce official.

According to TMZ, McGregor agreed to hand over half of all royalties and residuals from projects made during their union, including his earnings from Moulin Rouge!, Angels & Demons, Beauty and the Beast, and four of the Star Wars blockbusters, starting with 1999's Episode I - The Phantom Menace, all the way up to 2015's The Force Awakens, in which he had a voice cameo as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Elsewhere in the divorce settlement, McGregor will pay his ex almost $15,000 in base child support per month, as well as just under $36,000 for spousal support.

They will share legal and physical custody of their youngest daughter, nine-year-old Anouk.

Meanwhile, the star gets to keep 30 of their vehicles, while Mavrakis will be given the keys to just five.

However, she will retain their $6.6 million Los Angeles home, in addition to all of her jewelry and the contents of some bank accounts, as well as more than $500,000 in cash.

McGregor and Mavrakis wed in 1995 and are also parents to adult daughters Clara, Jamyan, and Esther.

The actor has since moved on to romance his Fargo co-star, Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

160141


Champagne fails

Galleries
Feeling a little under the weather on this Sunday morning? So are these people.
This baby is mesmerized by his grandpa’s saxophone playing skills
Must Watch
Grandpa Joe Sims has been playing the saxophone for baby Braylon...
Courteney Cox was ’embarrassed’ by ex-husband David Arquette’s wrestling career
Showbiz
Courteney Cox has admitted her ex-husband David Arquette's...
Mom puts grinning filter on her baby
Must Watch
This is nightmare fuel.  


155962
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
161124


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
159504



158535