75 days in ICU for Cordero

Photo: All rights reserved.

Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots has urged fans to "stay safe" amid the COVID-19 crisis, as the Broadway star spends his 75th day in intensive care.



The Rock of Ages actor has been hospitalized since March, when he was placed in a medically-induced coma and subsequently had to have his leg amputated and a temporary pacemaker fitted after encountering a multitude of complications.



He has since also suffered two mini-strokes and a lung infection, among other issues, but Amanda and medical professionals remain hopeful he can pull through with the correct treatment.



Taking to Instagram on "Day 75" of her husband's stay at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, she wrote: "This is my reminder to you to stay safe, wear your mask, wash your hands, social distance and don't leave your home unless you have to."



Alongside a photo of herself wearing a face mask, she added: "You don't want this virus. You don't want your loved one to get this virus. It's still here and unfortunately increasing again."



The post comes as states across the U.S. begin reopening stores, restaurants and public spaces, leading to warnings and predictions from numerous medical professionals that cases of coronavirus could peak again.



"I never thought Nick or I would get Covid and we both thought (if) we did we would be able to stay at home and recover," she stressed. "Nick is 41 years old, in shape and had no preexisting health conditions. He is going on day 75 in the ICU. My heart breaks for him every day. Please be safe."