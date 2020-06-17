Cardi B shows off bikini bod

Photo: Instagram Cardi B

Cardi B has posted a video showing off her bikini body after hitting back at accusations she's been photoshopping her images.



Some people speculated as to whether or not the 27-year-old rapper had digitally altered the bikini snap she shared on her Instagram page on Tuesday, leading to the Bodak Yellow star responding in her own unique way the following day.



Wearing a Louis Vuitton denim bikini and carrying a matching bag, Cardi said in the video: "I have to do this video... yesterday I posted a picture too spicy, and the haters claimed that I was Photoshopped, so now I gotta show y'all this."



She continued to suggest she will just go under the knife again if her weight gain gets out of control, adding: "I know y'all ain't bodyshaming me. I know I gained a little weight – it doesn't matter though. A b**ch got lipo money."



Sharing the video on Instagram, Cardi captioned it: "Leave my rolls alone."



The mother-of-one has been undergoing a lengthy process to have an intricate peacock tattoo on her thigh and back finished in recent months, and initially posed in the bikini to show off the finished design.



And it seems the inking isn't the only body modification Cardi has signed herself up for. She also shared several videos of herself having numerous clavicle piercings on her Instagram page on Wednesday, with the clips showing her holding tight to husband Offset's hand as she admitted she was "scared" and struggling with the pain involved in the process.